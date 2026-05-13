Israeli drone strikes hit cars near Beirut, kill 8 including woman and 2 children

Israeli drone strikes targeted three cars on a primary highway south of Beirut on Wednesday, claiming eight lives, including a woman and her two children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli Defence Forces said they hit Hezbollah infrastructure throughout southern Lebanon, shortly after issuing evacuation orders for inhabitants of six border villages.

Lebanon and Israel are slated for a fresh round of direct negotiations in Washington this Thursday. These talks come as the Trump administration seeks a diplomatic breakthrough between the two nations, which have remained in a formal state of conflict since 1948.

The Health Ministry’s statement confirmed the three specific aerial attacks but provided no breakdown of the passengers per vehicle. Two strikes occurred on the coastal highway connecting the capital to Sidon, while the state-run National News Agency reported a third hit in Saadiyat. State media also noted a fourth afternoon strike targeting a car at Sidon’s northern gateway.

Following strikes near the towns of Jiyeh and Barja, three people were killed, reported Associated Press.

Across the south, Israeli jets bombarded various villages as Hezbollah retaliated with strikes on Israel. Both factions continue frequent exchanges of fire despite a US-mediated ceasefire established on 17 April.

This current conflict erupted on 2 March, when Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel shortly after joint U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran. Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine informed reporters on Tuesday that 380 people have perished and 1,122 have been injured since the ceasefire began. This raises the total wartime casualties to 2,882 fatalities and 8,786 injuries.

UAE adds 21 Lebanese people, entities to ‘terror’ list The UAE designated 21 Lebanese individuals and entities as "terrorists" on Wednesday, mandating an asset freeze over alleged links to Hezbollah, according to the state news agency. The United Arab Emirates, which hosts a significant Lebanese diaspora, served as a primary target for Iranian drone and missile strikes during the regional conflict triggered by American and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Lebanese militant group that joined the Middle East war by targeting Israel to retaliate for the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader. The WAM agency released the identities of 16 Lebanese citizens and five organisations situated in the Mediterranean nation that were added to a registry of supporters for designated terror groups.

"The United Arab Emirates has designated 21 individuals and entities on its Local Terrorist List over their links to Lebanon's Hezbollah," the agency said.

“All regulatory authorities are required to identify any individuals or entities connected through financial or commercial relationships with those listed, and to take the necessary measures in line with the applicable laws in the UAE, including freezing assets within less than 24 hours.”