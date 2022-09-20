Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Israeli embassy launches project Saaras for menstrual hygiene, awareness

Israeli embassy launches project Saaras for menstrual hygiene, awareness

The sanitary pad, Saaras, does not go through any process of refining and chemical washing.
1 min read . 03:13 PM ISTSaurav Anand

From the first step of production of the pads till the distribution the entire process is led by an all women local team from within the community that have been trained by Khushii and our advisor Stella Richard

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The Israel embassy in India in collaboration with Khushii Foundation launched a special project “Saaras" that promotes women empowerment, menstrual hygiene and awareness in Arthala, Ghaziabad.

“This project deals with all ‘pillars’ for menstrual health and hygiene uplifting: social support, knowledge, skills, facilities, and materials. From the first step of production of the pads till the distribution the entire process is led by an all women local team from within the community that have been trained by Khushii and our advisor Stella Richard," the Israel embassy in India said in a statement.

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon along with Anirudh Khaitan President Khushii inaugurated a center that has the facilities to produce eco-friendly cost-effective sanitary napkins.

This manufacturing unit has been established with the help of MASHAV- the Agency for International Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

The sanitary pad, Saaras, does not go through any process of refining and chemical washing. It does not contain any artificial fragrance and is an innovative product for rash free periods at a very affordable price. The machine can produce 10,000 pads per day.

Along with that, the project has collaborated with accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers from Health department Ghaziabad who have helped the team with sensitization and mobilization of the community.

