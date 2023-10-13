Israeli embassy worker attacked in China amid Hamas' call for attack on Jews by global supporters
An Isreaeli embassy staff worker was attacked in China on Friday. The incident happened in the wake of a clarion call by Hamas' to all its supporters across the globe to attack
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, an Israeli employee of the Israeli embassy in Beijing was stabbed on the Beijing streets on Friday. The attack came in the wake of a clarion call by Hamas to all its supporters asking them to attack on Israelis and Jews.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message