Business News/ News / World/  Israeli embassy worker attacked in China amid Hamas' call for attack on Jews by global supporters

Israeli embassy worker attacked in China amid Hamas' call for attack on Jews by global supporters

Livemint

An Isreaeli embassy staff worker was attacked in China on Friday. The incident happened in the wake of a clarion call by Hamas' to all its supporters across the globe to attack

An Israeli embassy member was attacked in China on Friday

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, an Israeli employee of the Israeli embassy in Beijing was stabbed on the Beijing streets on Friday. The attack came in the wake of a clarion call by Hamas to all its supporters asking them to attack on Israelis and Jews.

Soon after the incident, the employee was admitted to the hospital and is currently out of danger.

"An Israeli employee of the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked today," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that the attack did not take place at the embassy compound.

"The employee is being treated at hospital and is in stable condition," the statement said.

"The motive for the assault is being looked into."

US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said he was "shocked" by the attack, offering his "full support" to the Israeli embassy and community in China.

"We are shocked by today's attack on an Israeli diplomat in Beijing," Burns said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, adding he had spoken with Israel's ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba.

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 05:06 PM IST
