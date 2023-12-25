Israel-Hamas war: Stepping up its attack against Palestine, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conducted some deadly Christmas Day raids against Palestinian targets in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces conducted overnight raids in Nablus, Jericho, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, areas that hold significance for Christians as they believe Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, as per news platform Al Jazeera.

The development comes amid surge in violence in the occupied West Bank after Israel launched its war against Hamas targets in Gaza, which has killed more than 20,000 people including innocent civilians. Notably, Hamas has a very limited presence in West Bank and the local population accused Israeli forces widespread human rights violations in the region.

The report said that incidents of violence have witnessed a significant surge in the last three months and encompass a range of actions such as shootings, stabbings, rock-throwing, physical assaults, as well as acts of arson resulting in substantial harm to residences, vehicles, and agricultural areas.

More to come…

