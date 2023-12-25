Israeli forces strike Bethlehem on Christmas day amid raids across occupied West Bank
The Israeli forces stormed the several areas in the occupied region like Bethlehem and Jenin refugee camp and attacked people
Israel-Hamas war: Stepping up its attack against Palestine, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conducted some deadly Christmas Day raids against Palestinian targets in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces conducted overnight raids in Nablus, Jericho, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, areas that hold significance for Christians as they believe Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, as per news platform Al Jazeera.