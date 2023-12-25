Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Israeli forces strike Bethlehem on Christmas day amid raids across occupied West Bank

Israeli forces strike Bethlehem on Christmas day amid raids across occupied West Bank

Devesh Kumar

  • The Israeli forces stormed the several areas in the occupied region like Bethlehem and Jenin refugee camp and attacked people

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Maghazi camp

Israel-Hamas war: Stepping up its attack against Palestine, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conducted some deadly Christmas Day raids against Palestinian targets in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces conducted overnight raids in Nablus, Jericho, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, areas that hold significance for Christians as they believe Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, as per news platform Al Jazeera.

The development comes amid surge in violence in the occupied West Bank after Israel launched its war against Hamas targets in Gaza, which has killed more than 20,000 people including innocent civilians. Notably, Hamas has a very limited presence in West Bank and the local population accused Israeli forces widespread human rights violations in the region.

The report said that incidents of violence have witnessed a significant surge in the last three months and encompass a range of actions such as shootings, stabbings, rock-throwing, physical assaults, as well as acts of arson resulting in substantial harm to residences, vehicles, and agricultural areas.

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
