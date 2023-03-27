Israeli government to delay disputed judiciary bill amid mass protests1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Opponents of the plan to tighten parliament's control over judicial processes call it a threat to democracy and have mobilised huge protests against it
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul until next month amid fears that Israel's worst national crisis in years could fracture his coalition or escalate into violence.
