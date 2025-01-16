Israeli hospitals brace for hostages who have spent over a year in captivity

TEL AVIV—When Hamas last released hostages from Gaza —more than a year ago—Israelis watched on live TV as masked militants handed over women and children to Red Cross officials before they were whisked back to Israel.

Some of those freed looked weak and frail, but most were able to walk away from captivity unaided after 50 days as hostages.

This time, following a cease-fire deal announced Wednesday, Israeli hospitals and medical teams are bracing for released hostages to be in much worse condition after months longer in captivity. Israeli teams have conducted simulations, recruited actors from the military’s theater group and pored over medical records and Hamas hostage videos to be ready to receive the released hostages—whatever their condition.

In November 2023, doctors treated freed captives suffering from malnutrition and weight loss, lice and skin diseases as well as mental-health issues such as extreme mood swings and depression, among other conditions. Some experienced what is known as refeeding syndrome, which endangers malnourished people who take on food too fast.

“After 15 months we are in a different situation," said Hagai Levine, the head of the health team for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group that represents hostages’ families. Levine said that he expected to see more medical complications and deficiencies and more severe weight loss as well as more severe mental health conditions.

Six hostages found dead in a Rafah tunnel in September 2024 showed evidence of suffering from severe malnourishment: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli killed while a hostage in Gaza, weighed 116 pounds when he was found, according to his parents. Israeli hostage Eden Yerushalmi, found dead next to him, weighed just 79 pounds.

A small sign represented part of the campaign for the release of the Israeli hostages.

Approximately 100 hostages remain in Gaza—more than 30 of them declared dead by Israel, although the number of fatalities among them is suspected by Israeli officials to be higher. The 33 hostages expected to be released in the first stage of the deal include women, children, people over the age of 50 and the dead. Israeli and Arab officials said the living hostages are in bad condition after spending more than 460 days in captivity, many of them having lived in underground tunnels for much of that time.

For months, Israeli hospitals have been running simulations to practice treating the returning hostages. In some instances, Israeli soldiers from the military’s theater department play the part of hostages, as doctors rush to treat them, according to the military.

Levine said that medical teams have detailed medical histories of all the hostages, and have reviewed them thoroughly ahead of time. Forensic experts have studied videos released by Hamas to see if they can glean clues to the hostages’ physical state so that doctors can prepare treatments ahead of time.

Some videos released by Hamas in recent weeks show their captives in a mental and physical state that has been especially painful for their families. Eli Albag, the father of Liri Albag, a 19-year-old female soldier, said he couldn’t recognize his daughter in a video released by Hamas earlier this month, in which she broke down in tears begging to be freed.

“It’s not the Liri that we know. It’s a different Liri," he recently told Israeli television.

Medical officials say they are ready to treat any physical injuries sustained by hostages, but the psychological scars of captivity might take years to heal.

“While conditions in captivity differed, a major difficulty for the hostages was survival not just battling hunger but also with constant fear and imminent threat for their safety," said Einat Yehene, a rehabilitation psychologist from the hostage families forum who has interviewed dozens of returned hostages and their families.

“The risk was not just from the captors but also from the surrounding and ongoing war," Yehene said.

The state of hostages tends to differ depending on who held them and where, their own coping mechanisms, and whether they were kept in isolation or with others. Those held above ground and with other hostages tended to fare better than those underground and alone, according to health officials and released hostages.

Chen Almog-Goldstein, who was freed from Hamas captivity with three of her children in November 2023, recalled meeting a young woman who had been in solitary confinement for weeks. “We met girls who were alone. Female soldiers who were alone for 51 days and also in very difficult areas of fighting where houses collapsed on them and they were moved from house to house," she said. One female soldier she met in the tunnels was held alone for some 50 days and spoke in whispers because she wasn’t used to talking to people, she said.

Hamas held Chen Almog-Goldstein and three of her children.

Eight released hostages who spoke to The Wall Street Journal said they faced hunger, lack of hygiene and medical treatment, and psychological and sometimes physical abuse from captors as well as the constant threat of Israeli airstrikes.

Another released hostage, Aviva Siegel, said that captors deprived her and her husband, Keith Siegel—a U.S. citizen still captive in Gaza—of food and water for long periods and frequently taunted them. Her husband appeared in a Hamas video in late April in which he appeared pale and thin.

Some of the hostages on the list for release in any deal that comes together include men in their 80s with pre-existing conditions. They also include two children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were ages 4 years and 9 months, respectively, when taken. The Israeli military said in February that they had grave concerns about the Bibas children and their mother, Shiri, who was taken with them. Israeli security officials have also privately communicated to some families concerns over their loved ones’ chances of survival.

Some hostages have faced varying degrees of sexual threats and violence, according to freed hostages who spoke to the Journal and a report by the Israel Ministry of Health. The United Nations said there was clear evidence of “sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment" against some women and children held in Gaza, according to a March 2023 report. The U.N. said it has reasonable grounds to believe that kind of violence is continuing.

The Israel Ministry of Health’s report describes abuse such as branding of minors and men, beatings and starvation.

Doctors say many of the treatment decisions will have to take place when they receive the first batch of released hostages. Then, they will better know what to expect in terms of infections and diseases for those who come next, doctors said.

Israel’s Ministry of Welfare has matched hostages set to be released and their families with social workers familiar with their individual files. The ministry is also tasked with treating the results of sexual violence, and has consulted with experts on the topic to deal with this issue.

“We are preparing for long-term care that will last years," said Gil Horev, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Welfare.

