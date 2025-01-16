Israeli hospitals brace for hostages who have spent over a year in captivity

Chen Almog-Goldstein, who was freed from Hamas captivity with three of her children in November 2023, recalled meeting a young woman who had been in solitary confinement for weeks. “We met girls who were alone. Female soldiers who were alone for 51 days and also in very difficult areas of fighting where houses collapsed on them and they were moved from house to house," she said. One female soldier she met in the tunnels was held alone for some 50 days and spoke in whispers because she wasn’t used to talking to people, she said.