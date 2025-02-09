Israeli hostage, unaware of wife & daughters’ death, says ‘very happy to return’

Gaza War: On Saturday, three Israeli hostages were released by the Hamas after being held in captivity for 491 days. Among them was Eli Sharabi, a man unaware of the demise of his family members back in Kibbutz Be'eri.

Sharabi had no knowledge that his wife and two daughters were killed in the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants.

On his arrival, Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi said: "I am very happy today to return to my wife and daughters," according to a BBC report.

Later, he was informed that his wife, Leanne, and daughters, Noya (16) and Yahel (13), were killed in their home in Kibbutz Be'eri.

Sharabi was also told that his brother, Yossi Sharabi, had died in Hamas captivity, but his body is still being held in Gaza.

Sharabi's UK-based family members expressed their shock at his gaunt and frail appearance upon his release.

His brother-in-law, Steve Brisley, told BBC: "It's incredibly difficult to see him so thin and gaunt. But what really struck home for me was the light that's gone from his eyes."

Sharabi's brother told The Jerusalem Post: "Eli is the last remnant of the Sharabi family still living in Gaza captivity. We have lost four family members. Around the Shabbat table, five chairs are missing. Four of them will never be sat in again."

Hamas-Israel Hostages release On Saturday morning, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that the three hostages--Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi – had been handed over to the Red Cross, which escorted them to Israeli territory. IDF and Shin Bet forces received them upon arrival, where they were scheduled for initial medical evaluations.

