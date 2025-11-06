Israeli jets strike three towns in southern Lebanon in escalating attacks, claims Hezbollah targets | Watch video

Israel has struck three towns in southern Lebanon on November 6, according to reports.

Videos on social media showed airstrikes in southern Lebanon on November 6, with Israeli Defence Force (IDF) drones reported to be flying over the capital city of Beirut, RT new reported.

According to an AP report, Israeli jets struck the Lebanese towns after urging residents to leave, and came hours after Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government not to enter negotiations with Israel.

It added that this marks an escalation in Israel's near-daily strikes on the northern neighbour.

Israel starts airstrikes in southern Lebanon: Watch Video According to RT News, local footage showed bombing of Tayr Debba town in southern Lebanon with smoke rising from the attack. In the video post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it added that IDF drones were spotted flying over capital Beirut, and the United Nations has cautioned that ceasefire “violations undermine fragile calm”.