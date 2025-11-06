Israeli jets strike three towns in southern Lebanon in escalating attacks, claims Hezbollah targets | Watch video

Israel has struck three towns in southern Lebanon on November 6, according to reports.

Videos on social media showed airstrikes in southern Lebanon on November 6, with Israeli Defence Force (IDF) drones reported to be flying over the capital city of Beirut, RT new reported.

According to an AP report, Israeli jets struck the Lebanese towns after urging residents to leave, and came hours after Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government not to enter negotiations with Israel.

It added that this marks an escalation in Israel's near-daily strikes on the northern neighbour.

Israel starts airstrikes in southern Lebanon: Watch Video According to RT News, local footage showed bombing of Tayr Debba town in southern Lebanon with smoke rising from the attack. In the video post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it added that IDF drones were spotted flying over capital Beirut, and the United Nations has cautioned that ceasefire “violations undermine fragile calm”.

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon: What we know As per the AP report, Israeli Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents in Tayba near the border, Tayr Debba located just east of the coastal city of Tyre, and Aita al-Jabal, to flee 500 metres away from residential buildings they are targeting, which they say has been used by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military claims it targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the affected areas.

It also accused Hezbollah of rebuilding its capabilities amid the ceasefire in the region.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has been critical of Israel's strikes and military presence on five hill-top points on Lebanese territory but has said he is open to negotiations with Israel to end the tensions, the report added.

The added that Israel says its near-daily strikes have targeted Hezbollah officials and military infrastructure. But the Lebanese government says the strikes have targeted civilians and infrastructure unrelated to Hezbollah.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, which nominally ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war last November. (With inputs from AP)