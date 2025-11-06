Subscribe

Israeli jets strike three towns in southern Lebanon in escalating attacks, claims Hezbollah targets | Watch video

Israel has struck three towns in southern Lebanon, escalating its near-daily attacks in the region, as per reports. 

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Nov 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Advertisement
A view of a damaged car in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, according to the the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, in Abbasiyyeh, Tyre district, southern Lebanon, November 6, 2025.
A view of a damaged car in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, according to the the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, in Abbasiyyeh, Tyre district, southern Lebanon, November 6, 2025. (Reuters / Ali Hankir )

Israel has struck three towns in southern Lebanon on November 6, according to reports.

Advertisement

Videos on social media showed airstrikes in southern Lebanon on November 6, with Israeli Defence Force (IDF) drones reported to be flying over the capital city of Beirut, RT new reported.

According to an AP report, Israeli jets struck the Lebanese towns after urging residents to leave, and came hours after Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government not to enter negotiations with Israel.

It added that this marks an escalation in Israel's near-daily strikes on the northern neighbour.

Also Read | Nancy Pelosi to retire from Congress; ‘Loved serving as your voice’

Israel starts airstrikes in southern Lebanon: Watch Video

According to RT News, local footage showed bombing of Tayr Debba town in southern Lebanon with smoke rising from the attack. In the video post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it added that IDF drones were spotted flying over capital Beirut, and the United Nations has cautioned that ceasefire “violations undermine fragile calm”.

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon: What we know

  • As per the AP report, Israeli Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents in Tayba near the border, Tayr Debba located just east of the coastal city of Tyre, and Aita al-Jabal, to flee 500 metres away from residential buildings they are targeting, which they say has been used by Hezbollah.
  • The Israeli military claims it targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the affected areas.
  • It also accused Hezbollah of rebuilding its capabilities amid the ceasefire in the region.
  • Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has been critical of Israel's strikes and military presence on five hill-top points on Lebanese territory but has said he is open to negotiations with Israel to end the tensions, the report added.
  • The added that Israel says its near-daily strikes have targeted Hezbollah officials and military infrastructure. But the Lebanese government says the strikes have targeted civilians and infrastructure unrelated to Hezbollah.
  • Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, which nominally ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war last November.

(With inputs from AP)

Advertisement
 
 
News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldIsraeli jets strike three towns in southern Lebanon in escalating attacks, claims Hezbollah targets | Watch video
Read Next Story