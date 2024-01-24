Israeli military braces for grueling urban battle as it encircles Khan Younis

The Israeli military said it was pushing into the west of Khan Younis and was engaged in fierce fighting with some of Hamas’s strongest fighters after encircling the southern Gaza Strip city, where the population has swelled by hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.
The Israeli military said it was pushing into the west of Khan Younis and was engaged in fierce fighting with some of Hamas’s strongest fighters after encircling the southern Gaza Strip city, where the population has swelled by hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.
Israel said on Wednesday it was targeting Hamas militants using snipers, tanks and aerial fire and was aiming to destroy complex tunnel networks and infrastructure used by the group. Israeli officials say they believe the Hamas leadership and Israeli hostages are in the city.
Israel said on Wednesday it was targeting Hamas militants using snipers, tanks and aerial fire and was aiming to destroy complex tunnel networks and infrastructure used by the group. Israeli officials say they believe the Hamas leadership and Israeli hostages are in the city.
The military thrust into Khan Younis reflects a new phase in the war as Israel shifts to urban fighting that is more time consuming and dangerous for its troops.
Earlier in the war, Israel relied on airstrikes to hit what it said were militant targets in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, causing what Palestinians say was a high civilian death toll. In Khan Younis, one of the largest cities in the enclave before the war, Israeli troops are pushing into heavily populated areas where many displaced Palestinians are sheltering. The large number of civilians could offer Hamas fighters easier concealment and complicate military operations, as many in the international community—including the U.S.—pressure Israel to reduce civilian casualties and seek to wrap up the war.
“As you get closer to the heart of the enemy and its resources, its resistance is stronger," said retired Israeli Col. Gabi Siboni, a senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security. “Khan Younis is a key Hamas stronghold."
Israel issued evacuation orders for parts of the city Tuesday. The United Nations said the orders covered 4 square kilometers, about 1½ square miles, and affected 88,000 residents, in addition to 425,000 internally displaced people staying in shelters and hospitals, including Nasser Hospital, the area’s largest medical facility.
“Nasser Hospital has lost most of its staff due to fear of escalating violence, and the remaining staff is struggling to keep the hospital operational," said Zaher Sahloul, president and cofounder of MedGlobal, a humanitarian nonprofit working at the facility. “There is a mass exodus from Khan Younis to an ever-shrinking area near the Rafah border, leading to massive displacement and overcrowding."
Residents and medical professionals in and around Khan Younis say heavy gunfire and bombing in the area make it difficult to heed evacuation orders as civilians are caught in the line of fire. Meanwhile, consistent telecommunications disruptions and blackouts hamper humanitarian efforts and restrict the information leaving the enclave.
Footage aired Tuesday on U.K.-based television channel ITV News appeared to show a group of people with their hands up—including a recently-interviewed man and a man holding a white flag—come under fire. ITV News reported that a man was killed. The Israeli military said it wasn’t aware of the incident.
One of the largest U.N. shelters in Khan Younis was struck in recent fighting, killing at least six displaced people, said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. agency that manages Palestinian refugees. “Terrified staff, patients and displaced people are now trapped inside the few remaining hospitals in Khan Younis as heavy fighting continues," he said.
Husam Mekdad, who is staying southwest of Khan Younis after being displaced four times, said fighting in the area was leading him to search for new shelter again. “Heavy bombing surrounds us from every side," he said.
The Israeli military said it seeks to mitigate civilian harm, and that Hamas militants have used sensitive sites in Khan Younis, including shelters and hospitals, for military purposes. Hamas has denied using civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, for military reasons.
More than 25,000 people, mainly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to Palestinian authorities. Those figures don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel began its air, ground and sea campaign on Gaza after Hamas militants conducted a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Anat Peled contributed to this article.
Write to Omar Abdel-Baqui at omar.abdel-baqui@wsj.com