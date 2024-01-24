Israeli military braces for grueling urban battle as it encircles Khan Younis

Earlier in the war, Israel relied on airstrikes to hit what it said were militant targets in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, causing what Palestinians say was a high civilian death toll. In Khan Younis, one of the largest cities in the enclave before the war, Israeli troops are pushing into heavily populated areas where many displaced Palestinians are sheltering. The large number of civilians could offer Hamas fighters easier concealment and complicate military operations, as many in the international community—including the U.S.—pressure Israel to reduce civilian casualties and seek to wrap up the war.