Israeli military claims one of the bodies handed over by Hamas doesn’t belong to hostage

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas as part of the recent ceasefire deal does not belong to an Israeli hostage.

“Following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, as per CNN.

“Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," they added.

There was no immediate word on whose body it was.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal Four bodies were handed over by Hamas on Tuesday to ease pressure on the ceasefire, following an earlier four on Monday, hours after the last 20 living hostages were released.

While the three others have been identified as captives, Hamas is expected to return more remains on Wednesday, an Israeli source told CNN, but several dead hostages remain in Gaza.

In all, Israel was awaiting the return of the bodies of 28 deceased hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded earlier Wednesday that Hamas fulfil the requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal — introduced by US President Donald Trump — about the return of the hostages' bodies.

“We will not compromise on this and will not stop our efforts until we return the last deceased hostage, until the last one,” Netanyahu was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

Trump-proposed ceasefire plan The US-proposed ceasefire plan had called for all hostages — living and dead — to be handed over by a deadline that expired on Monday.

But under the deal, if that didn’t happen, Hamas was to share information about deceased hostages and try to hand over all as soon as possible.

Hazem Kassem, a spokesperson for Hamas, said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday that the group was working to return the bodies of the hostages as agreed in the ceasefire deal.

He accused Israel of violating the deal with shootings Tuesday in eastern Gaza City and the territory's southern city of Rafah.

Hamas returns wrong body This is not the first time Hamas has returned a wrong body to Israel.

Earlier in February 2025, during a previous ceasefire, Hamas had said it handed over the bodies of Shiri Bibas, the 32-year-old Israeli mother abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, with her two young sons.

Forensic tests later revealed the remains belonged to a Palestinian woman – not Bibas – a revelation Israel condemned as a grave violation of the terms of the agreement.

