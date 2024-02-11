Israeli military uncovers tunnels beneath UN headquarters in Gaza City
The Israeli military has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room.
The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message