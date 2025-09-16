Israeli military launches ‘ground offensive’ to occupy Gaza, Trump says ‘all bets are off if…’

The Israeli military on Monday launched a ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, sources close to Israeli officials told Axios.

The operation is said to be an escalation in the war that has been going on for almost two years and is expected to increase the death toll and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

Israel's assault on Gaza since October 2023 has killed tens of thousands of people, internally displaced Gaza's entire population, and set off a starvation crisis.



Multiple rights experts and scholars say Israel's offensive amounts to genocide. However, it denies allegations of genocide, calling its actions self-defense after an October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in which 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage.

Trump reacts: 'All bets are off if…' US President Donald Trump took notice of a “News Report ”that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive.

“I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL “BETS” ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!,” Trump said.

Israel's strike in Qatar: Trump says he was not informed Last week, Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East. The strike was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could further escalate tensions in a region already on edge.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was not informed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in advance about Israel's attack in Qatar last week.

Trump's comments came after an Axios report said that Netanyahu informed the US president of the strike shortly ahead of time.

Trump has previously said he was not involved in Israel's decision to strike Qatar. He was asked on Monday if Netanyahu spoke to him directly to alert him that Israel would strike Hamas leaders in Qatar. "No, no, they didn't," Trump said.

The Trump administration has said it was notified only after missiles were in the air, giving Trump no opportunity to oppose the strike. Axios reported, citing Israeli officials, that the White House knew earlier, even if the timeline to stop the attack would have been tight.