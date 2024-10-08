Israeli military says Hezbollah’s logistics chief Suhail Hussein Husseini killed in Beirut airstrike. Find details here

Suhail Hussein Husseini, the head of Hezbollah’s logistical unit, was killed during airstrikes in Beirut on Monday, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed on Tuesday.

According to the IDF, Husseini was not only in charge of Hezbollah’s logistics and budgeting of its various units but also a member of the Jihad Council, the terror group’s top military body.

The Israeli military shared details of the operation, stating that a strike under the precise direction of the intelligence division killed Husseini in a compound in Beirut on Monday.

Taking to microblogging platform X, the Israeli military posted, “The IDF killed Sohil Hossein Hosseini, the head of the Hezbollah's logistical headquarters. Yesterday, under the precise direction of the Intelligence Division, Air Force fighter jets targeted the Beirut area and killed Sohil Hossein Hosseini, the head of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation.”

“Husseini played a crucial role in weapon transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for distributing the advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units, overseeing both the transportation and allocation of these arms,” the IDF said.

Israel claimed that the Hezbollah commander was also coordinating “terrorist attacks against the State of Israel from Lebanon and Syria.”

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Iran again warned Israel on Tuesday against any attacks on the Islamic Republic, a week after Tehran fired a barrage of missiles at it, putting the Middle East on edge.

“We recommend the Zionist regime (Israel) not to test the resolution of the Islamic Republic. If any attack against our country takes place, our response will be more powerful,” Reuters quoted Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in a televised speech.