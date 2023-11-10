Israeli military launches airstrike in 3 hospitals in Gaza, inches closer to Al Shifa
Israel's military is closing in on central Gaza City and its main Al Shifa Hospital, but any attempt to seize the hospital would risk heavy civilian losses and could trigger international outcry.
The fight between Hamas and Israel has continued to intensify in northern Gaza. Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City and its tanks are advancing into the heart of the city as they hunt Hamas militants. Yesterday, Israeli forces inched closer to two big hospitals where civilians have sought refuge, packing into the Al Shifa Hospital and al-Quds Hospital.