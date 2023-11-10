comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 09:35:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211 0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.75 -0.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.15 -0.3%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 -0.32%
Business News/ News / World/  Israeli military launches airstrike in 3 hospitals in Gaza, inches closer to Al Shifa
Back Back

Israeli military launches airstrike in 3 hospitals in Gaza, inches closer to Al Shifa

 Livemint

Israel's military is closing in on central Gaza City and its main Al Shifa Hospital, but any attempt to seize the hospital would risk heavy civilian losses and could trigger international outcry.

Israel-Hamas war: Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital (REUTERS)Premium
Israel-Hamas war: Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital (REUTERS)

The fight between Hamas and Israel has continued to intensify in northern Gaza. Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City and its tanks are advancing into the heart of the city as they hunt Hamas militants. Yesterday, Israeli forces inched closer to two big hospitals where civilians have sought refuge, packing into the Al Shifa Hospital and al-Quds Hospital.

Hamas-run local authorities accused Israel of shelling the areas of several hospitals in northern Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates

The Al-Shifa hospital, where an estimated 60,000 people have taken refuge, along with the Rantisi children's hospital and the Indonesian hospital all came under fire overnight on Friday, Hamas said.

Also read: Israeli PM Netanyahu rejects five-day ‘ceasefire-hostages’ deal with Gaza. What does it include?

The bombardments by the Israeli army caused injuries but no deaths.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals including Al-Shifa to hide its military operations.

Israel's military is closing in on central Gaza City and its main Al Shifa Hospital. However, any Israeli attempt to seize Al Shifa, where videos showed medics scrambling to treat an influx of injured people, would risk heavy civilian losses and could trigger an international outcry.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War Day 35: PM Netanyahu still sees peace deal with Saudi Arabia after Gaza attack

On Thursday residents of Gaza City saw Israeli tanks about 1.2 kilometre (3/4 mile) from Al Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's military spokesperson has produced photographs, diagrams, and audio recordings he says show Hamas is using Al Shifa to hide command posts and entry points into an extensive tunnel network under Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war: India reiterates demand to ‘de-escalate, eschew violence’

Al Shifa directors and health authorities have denied that the group is concealing military infrastructure in or under the hospital complex and have said they would welcome international inspection of the facility.

US claims Israel agreed to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza; Netanyahu yet to confirm

Last week Israel targeted an ambulance outside the hospital entrance, saying it was carrying Hamas fighters. Medics said the ambulance was trying to evacuate injured patients and the blast killed 15 people.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 08:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App