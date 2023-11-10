Israel's military is closing in on central Gaza City and its main Al Shifa Hospital, but any attempt to seize the hospital would risk heavy civilian losses and could trigger international outcry.

The fight between Hamas and Israel has continued to intensify in northern Gaza. Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City and its tanks are advancing into the heart of the city as they hunt Hamas militants. Yesterday, Israeli forces inched closer to two big hospitals where civilians have sought refuge, packing into the Al Shifa Hospital and al-Quds Hospital.

Hamas-run local authorities accused Israel of shelling the areas of several hospitals in northern Gaza.

The Al-Shifa hospital, where an estimated 60,000 people have taken refuge, along with the Rantisi children's hospital and the Indonesian hospital all came under fire overnight on Friday, Hamas said.

The bombardments by the Israeli army caused injuries but no deaths.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals including Al-Shifa to hide its military operations.

On Thursday residents of Gaza City saw Israeli tanks about 1.2 kilometre (3/4 mile) from Al Shifa Hospital, the biggest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's military spokesperson has produced photographs, diagrams, and audio recordings he says show Hamas is using Al Shifa to hide command posts and entry points into an extensive tunnel network under Gaza.

Al Shifa directors and health authorities have denied that the group is concealing military infrastructure in or under the hospital complex and have said they would welcome international inspection of the facility.

Last week Israel targeted an ambulance outside the hospital entrance, saying it was carrying Hamas fighters. Medics said the ambulance was trying to evacuate injured patients and the blast killed 15 people.

