Israeli military reveals underground bunker of Hamas militants under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using Gaza's hospitals as a cover for military operations since it declared war on the Islamic militant group on October 7.
Foreign journalists were given a rare glimpse into Gaza's besieged enclave on Wednesday, November 22, after the Israeli military revealed what appeared to be a subterranean dormitory under Gaza's Shifa Hospital, reported Associated Press. The underground bunker is claimed to be used by Hamas military facility.