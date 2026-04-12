Israeli military rigging homes with explosives, demolishing South Lebanon villages with large-scale blasts: Report

As the United States and Iran reached a temporary ceasefire and was heading to negotiation talks in Islamabad of Pakistan, the Israeli military was bombarding multiple Lebanon villages – pummelling houses to the ground with large-scale explosions. While the talks have failed, the tragedy of South Lebanon has started to surface. Over 300 people have been killed and over 1000 wounded, an agency said.

According to The Guardian, demolitions have been carried out in Taybeh, Naqoura, Deir Seryan villages along the border with Israel and mass explosions have been carried out in other border areas.

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The demolitions followed remarks by Israeli Minister Israel Katz, who called for the destruction of “all houses” in "accordance with the model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza.” The report mentioned that the Israeli military has destroyed 90 per cent of homes in Rafah, in south Gaza.

They justify it with targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

‘I have no home’ A resident of the Taybeh village which was destroyed by the Israeli military said that he felt like a refugee when he saw the explosions.

“The first thing we saw was the town square being blown up. I have a shop there. A person’s whole life is in that place, their work, their memories, everything. Suddenly you see it exploding in front of you. From that moment, I felt that I had become a refugee. I feel like I have no home,” Ahmad Abu Taam was quoted as saying by the report.

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Also Read | Israeli Army Advances in South Lebanon After Hezbollah Flare-Up

He said, “I forgot the displacement then and started rebuilding my shop from scratch – without even feeling the fatigue. When you arrive, it feels like you’ve found something you lost. But this time, everything is gone. Everything has been wiped out.”

What Israel Army chief told soldiers Israel's army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited ground troops in southern Lebanon, telling them Hezbollah suffered a “heavy blow” from its major bombardment targeting the Iran-backed group a day earlier.

Also Read | Why did Israel attack Lebanon amid ceasefire? All FAQs answered

“While you are operating and advancing at the front, yesterday we delivered a heavy and powerful blow to Hezbollah. They left Dahiyeh and moved to other locations from which they managed the fight,” he told soldiers, adding, “The objective defined for you is the removal of the direct threat to the residents of the north [of Israel], which you are carrying out on the ground.”

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Meanwhile, Israel Katz had recently claimed that more than 200 Hezbollah terrorists were killed in Israel's recent operations.

(With agency inputs)

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