Israeli military says Hamas can’t be destroyed, escalating feud with Netanyahu

The widening rift with the military leadership comes as Netanyahu is also under pressure from the Biden administration to accept a cease-fire proposal that President Biden said would lead to an end to the war. This week, Netanyahu opened a new dispute with the administration, accusing the U.S. of withholding weapons and ammunition from Israel. The White House dismissed the claims, saying it paused only one shipment of bombs over concerns about the potential killing of civilians in Israel’s operation in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza.