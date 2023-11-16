Israeli military uncovers Hamas weapons in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital | WATCH
Israeli troops breached the Al-Shifa hospital during a targeted operation against Hamas, claiming to have found numerous weapons caches.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a video on the X platform in which it claimed they have uncovered countless Hamas weapons inside Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa.
The IDF has published several photos and videos from inside the hospital in the Gaza Strip. The images purported to show numerous weapons caches hidden behind an MRI machine, in the closets of hallways, and rooms in the hospital. Neither the Palestinians nor the military reported any clashes inside the hospital. The military said its troops killed four militants outside the hospital at the start of the operation.
Yesterday, the Israeli troops breached the Al-Shifa hospital. The military said it was carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas" in a specific part of the hospital away from patients and medical staff. It said it also delivered medical supplies.
They say that Hamas has a secret command center in and under the hospital but has provided no visual evidence. Hamas and the hospital staff deny the allegations.
The US has defended Israel behind the incursion. US President Joe Biden claimed that Hamas committed the first war crime, by making the hospital a command centre of its military operations.
