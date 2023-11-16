Israeli military uncovers Hamas weapons in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital | WATCH

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a video on the X platform in which it claimed they have uncovered countless Hamas weapons inside Gaza's largest hospital Al-Shifa.

In the video, LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus from the IDF said the video had no 'edits' and was made in just 'one shot'. Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates The Israeli army soldier entered the MRI centre of the Shifa hospital in Gaza. "A few of the thing that we found, totally confirms, without any doubt that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in their military operations in violation of the international law". “These weapons have absolutely no business being inside a hospital," the military spokesman, said in the video, adding that he believed the material was “just the top of the iceberg." The military said the search was continuing, but it did not immediately show any sign of tunnels or an extensive military center. Israel-Hamas War Day 42: IDF finds evidence Hamas hid weapons in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital The Israeli military claimed that all security cameras of the hospital were obstructed. In the video, the Israeli soldier showed weapons like AK-47s, and cartridges, hidden behind the MRI machine. The Israeli officer also seized a backpack, laptop, and other prohibited items in the main corridor of the Shifa hospital. Israel forces storm into Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, ‘interrogate’ patients, staff The hospital's closet was occupied with arsenals, the video showed. The Israeli officer argued that Hamas uses guns and other weapons in other hospitals and ambulances in the Gaza Strip for their illicit military process. The video showed contraband, uniforms, grenades, and ammunition in other rooms of the hospital. Mint could not independently verify the Israeli claims that the weapons were found inside the hospital.

The IDF has published several photos and videos from inside the hospital in the Gaza Strip. The images purported to show numerous weapons caches hidden behind an MRI machine, in the closets of hallways, and rooms in the hospital. Neither the Palestinians nor the military reported any clashes inside the hospital. The military said its troops killed four militants outside the hospital at the start of the operation.

Yesterday, the Israeli troops breached the Al-Shifa hospital. The military said it was carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas" in a specific part of the hospital away from patients and medical staff. It said it also delivered medical supplies.

They say that Hamas has a secret command center in and under the hospital but has provided no visual evidence. Hamas and the hospital staff deny the allegations.

The US has defended Israel behind the incursion. US President Joe Biden claimed that Hamas committed the first war crime, by making the hospital a command centre of its military operations.

