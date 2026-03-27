‘Israeli Military will collapse in on itself’: IDF Chief raises ‘10 red flags’ amid ongoing war against Iran

As Israel continues its war with Iran, which is nearing its one-month mark, Eyal Zamir, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned that the military could collapse due to manpower shortages caused by prolonged conflicts.

Israel is currently engaged in a multi-front battle - the bombing campaign against Iran and a ground invasion of Lebanon.

‘10 red flags before IDF collapses’ But according to Lt. Gen Zamir, the “IDF is going to collapse in on itself” if the manpower shortage is not addressed.

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Gen Zamir issued the warning during a security cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

“I am raising 10 red flags before the IDF collapses into itself,” Zamir said during the cabinet meeting, Israeli media reports said.

“Right now, the IDF needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service,” he said.

“Before long, the IDF will not be ready for its routine missions, and the reserve system will not last,” Gen Zamir added.

IDF's manpower crisis According to reports, there is a shortage of approximately 12,000 troops in the IDF.

Israel has acknowledged that three IDF personnel have been killed since the attack on Iran began on February 28, while Iran claims the number is much higher. At least five Israeli soldiers have also been wounded during clashes in southern Lebanon as the IDF expanded its ground incursion into the neighboring country.

Israel has been at war since October 2023 Israel had been in a constant state of war since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on the country.

According to Israeli government figures, a total of 1,152 Israeli security personnel have been killed in various conflicts since the October 7 attacks. This includes members of the IDF, the Israel Police, Shin Bet, and civilian emergency response squads.

Gen Zamir's past warnings In the past, too, Gen Zamir, who became the IDF Chief in 2025, had warned against prolonged war.

During the conflict in Gaza, Gen Zamir had expressed concern that reservists are being called for their sixth or seventh rotations, leading to extreme exhaustion.

He had cautioned that without urgent legislative changes, the IDF would soon be unable to meet its routine security missions.

Gen Zamir had also opposed Prime Minister Netanyahu's plans for a full, long-term military occupation of Gaza, describing it as "walking into a trap" that would strain resources.

Need more soldiers even in peace time On Gen Zamir’s latest comments, IDF sources told The Jerusalem Post that there is tremendous concern due to the severe manpower shortage, especially amid the ongoing war.

Even in peacetime, Israel would still need more soldiers on the border in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank, the sources said, adding that if the government does not add more soldiers, then there will be places with big gaps.