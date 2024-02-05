‘If Donald Trump was in power…’: Israeli minister claims Joe Biden ‘not fully supporting’ war on Hamas in Gaza
Ben-Gvir's comments on US President Joe Biden hindering Israel's war effort in Gaza drew fire from Israeli officials and condemnation from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.
The Israel-United States relationship courted new controversy when a far right minister in the Benjamin Netanyahu government claimed that US President joe Biden was “not fully supporting" their war in Gaza. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister said that having Donald Trump in power would allow more freedom to fight Hamas.