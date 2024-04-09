Israeli Officials Express Optimism Over Cease-Fire Talks With Hamas
(Bloomberg) -- Senior Israeli officials said progress has been made in negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza that would include the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, a move that drew criticism from far-right ministers who threatened to bring down the government.