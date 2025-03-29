Israeli officials furious over Signal Chat leak exposing sensitive intelligence: Report

Israeli officials are expressing outrage over the leaked Signal chat involving senior Trump administration officials, as it contained sensitive intelligence provided by Israel to the US from a human source in Yemen, according to a report.

The disclosure, published by Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, did put a human intelligence source at risk, a senior American intelligence official and a source familiar with Israel’s concerns told CBS News.

Trump officials’ chat included sensitive details The Wall Street Journal first reported on Israeli complaints regarding Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, who inadvertently added Goldberg to the Signal chat. The chat, involving members of the National Security Council's principals committee, exchanged messages about potential strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, who have launched attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea.

On March 15, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as per the news report sent a message to the group detailing the timing of the operation, stating: "Trigger Based" F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s).

A senior American intelligence official explained to CBS News that "Trigger Based" refers to a strike contingent on a specific condition—meaning the operation would proceed only if the target’s location was confirmed.

Airstrike details and aftermath Following the exchange, US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornets from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, along with MQ-9 Reaper drones from Middle Eastern bases, launched precision strikes against Houthi targets. US Central Command later confirmed the operation aimed to "restore freedom of navigation" in the region.

Before the strike, Hegseth reportedly told the group he supported the action, arguing it was necessary to "reestablish deterrence" after what he described as a failure under the Biden administration.

Target’s death notified Once the airstrikes commenced, Waltz messaged, the report said, Vice President JD Vance in the chat, confirming that the target site had collapsed and that the US had "multiple positive ID" of the Houthi members killed.

Waltz added: "The first target — their top missile guy — we had positive ID of him walking into his girlfriend's building and it's now collapsed."

As criticism mounted over the chat leak, senior Trump administration officials defended their actions, insisting that no classified information or intelligence sources were compromised.

"No locations. No sources & methods. No WAR PLANS," Waltz wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. “Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe faced scrutiny over the chat’s security risks. When asked if classified information was shared, Gabbard stated, “There was no classified material.” Ratcliffe admitted his involvement was “lawful” but acknowledged adding a journalist was “of course not” appropriate.