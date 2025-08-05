Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu eyes complete Gaza takeover to rescue hostages: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he would soon direct the military on an updated strategy to meet Israel’s three stated war objectives in Gaza: defeating Hamas, releasing hostages, and ensuring Gaza no longer threatens Israel.

“Later this week I will instruct the IDF on how to achieve the three war objectives we have set,” Netanyahu told his cabinet.

According to Channel 12 and the Jerusalem Post, the new plan could include re-occupying all of Gaza, especially Gaza City, where Israeli officials believe some hostages are being held.

UN Security Council Meeting looms The announcement comes on the eve of a key United Nations Security Council session, called by Israel with support from the US and Panama, to draw global attention to the plight of the remaining 49 hostages still held in Gaza, 27 of whom are believed to be dead.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasised: “The world must put an end to the phenomenon of kidnapping civilians. It must be front and centre on the world stage.”

Palestinian authority condemns “leaked” plan The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry denounced the reported strategy shift, calling it a “leaked” re-occupation plan. The ministry urged global powers to block what it described as a move toward further military escalation.

Mounting pressure on Netanyahu Netanyahu is under intensifying pressure from both hostage families. Hundreds of ex-defense and intelligence leaders signed an open letter urging US President Donald Trump to intervene.

“Netanyahu is leading Israel and the hostages to ruin,” said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. “Expanding the war endangers the lives of the hostages, who are already in immediate mortal danger.”

Dire conditions in Gaza spark outrage While Israel faces international calls for restraint, humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. Gaza's civil defense said Israeli fire killed 19 people Monday, including nine waiting for food aid.

UN Chief: 'An affront to humanity' UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk condemned the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “heart-rending and intolerable.”

“That we have reached this stage is an affront to our collective humanity,” Turk said. He urged Israel to urgently allow aid to enter Gaza, warning that continued denial “may amount to a war crime.”

He also described recently released hostage videos as “shocking” and called for immediate Red Cross access to the captives.

22 months of war The conflict began with Hamas’s October 2023 attack that killed 1,219 people in Israel, mostly civilians. Since then, Israel's military campaign has killed at least 60,933 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

