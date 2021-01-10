Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets second Covid shot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday received a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-coronavirus vaccine, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, CNN reported.

"Receives the second shot in the "Returning to Life" campaign - all Israeli citizens will be vaccinated within 2-3 months and we will be able to open our economy," Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

"I agreed with Pfizer on more huge shipments of vaccines to Israel that will allow us to vaccinate all Israeli citizens until mid-March. We can open up our whole economy and come back to life. We entered Corona together and with the help of the name we will leave it together, first in the world and stronger than ever," Netanyahu wrote in another tweet.

Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli to receive the vaccine on December 20 and he pledged that millions of doses will arrive by the end of the month and urged all Israelis to be vaccinated.

"I asked to be first to be vaccinated, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, to serve as a personal example and encourage you to get vaccinated," Netanyahu said before receiving the first dose of vaccine.

Israel has so far reported 485,434 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll in the country stands at 3,645, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

