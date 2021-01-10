Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets second Covid shot
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets second Covid shot

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday received a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-coronavirus vaccine, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday received a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-coronavirus vaccine, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, CNN reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday received a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-coronavirus vaccine, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, CNN reported.

"Receives the second shot in the "Returning to Life" campaign - all Israeli citizens will be vaccinated within 2-3 months and we will be able to open our economy," Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

National Employment Policy roadmap likely by December: Labour Ministry

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after 7 days

3 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Indonesian divers locate wreckage of plane in Java Sea

4 min read . 10:50 AM IST

"Receives the second shot in the "Returning to Life" campaign - all Israeli citizens will be vaccinated within 2-3 months and we will be able to open our economy," Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

National Employment Policy roadmap likely by December: Labour Ministry

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalised

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST

Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after 7 days

3 min read . 11:02 AM IST

Indonesian divers locate wreckage of plane in Java Sea

4 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I agreed with Pfizer on more huge shipments of vaccines to Israel that will allow us to vaccinate all Israeli citizens until mid-March. We can open up our whole economy and come back to life. We entered Corona together and with the help of the name we will leave it together, first in the world and stronger than ever," Netanyahu wrote in another tweet.

Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli to receive the vaccine on December 20 and he pledged that millions of doses will arrive by the end of the month and urged all Israelis to be vaccinated.

"I asked to be first to be vaccinated, along with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, to serve as a personal example and encourage you to get vaccinated," Netanyahu said before receiving the first dose of vaccine.

Israel has so far reported 485,434 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll in the country stands at 3,645, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.