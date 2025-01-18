Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hours before a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is scheduled to take effect, stated that the agreement might face delays due to Hamas failing to provide a list of hostages slated for release.

“We will not move forward with the outline until we receive a list of the hostages to be freed, as agreed,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, as reported by The Times of Israel. “Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas.”