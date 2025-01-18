Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says no ceasefire until hostage names provided

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hours before a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is scheduled to take effect, stated that the agreement might face delays due to Hamas failing to provide a list of hostages slated for release.
“We will not move forward with the outline until we receive a list of the hostages to be freed, as agreed," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, as reported by The Times of Israel. “Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas."
According to the agreement, Hamas is required to provide the names of hostages at least 24 hours before their release, initially scheduled for 4 p.m. local time. However, Netanyahu indicated that this crucial step had yet to occur, potentially stalling the ceasefire.
More update awaited