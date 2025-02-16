Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to "open the gates of hell" in Gaza if Hamas does not return all hostages, signaling a hardline stance on the ongoing conflict.

"We have a common strategy, and we can't always share the details of this strategy with the public, including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released until the last one," Netanyahu stated during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Pledge to eliminate Hamas Netanyahu reinforced Israel’s commitment to dismantling Hamas, both militarily and politically. "We will eliminate Hamas's military capability and its political rule in Gaza," he declared. "We will bring all our hostages home, and we will ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel."

The Israeli leader emphasised that unwavering US support would accelerate Israel’s objectives. "The unequivocal support of the United States on Gaza will help us achieve these objectives faster and set us on a path for a different future," he added.

Trump’s vision for Gaza Netanyahu revealed that he and Rubio had discussed US President Donald Trump’s controversial vision for Gaza’s future. "I discussed with Rubio President Trump's bold vision for Gaza’s future and will work to ensure that vision becomes a reality," Netanyahu said.

Trump recently proposed that the US take control of Gaza and transform it into the "Riviera of the Middle East," while relocating its two million Palestinian residents to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan. The proposal has drawn widespread condemnation from global leaders and humanitarian organizations.

Rubio defends Trump’s plan Rubio acknowledged that Trump's proposal had been met with shock and criticism but defended the US president’s approach. "the president's also been very bold about his view of what the future for Gaza should be, not the same tired ideas of the past, but something that's bold and something that, frankly, took courage and vision," Rubio said.

He stressed that Hamas must be eradicated to prevent future conflicts. "Hamas cannot continue as a military or a government force... they must be eliminated... it must be eradicated," he asserted.

Hostages remain a top priority Rubio reiterated that securing the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack remains a top priority for the US administration. "What cannot continue is the same cycle where we repeat over and over again and wind up in the exact same place," Rubio said.