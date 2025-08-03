Netanyahu urges Red Cross for help after disturbing Hamas hostage videos surface

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help secure urgent food and medical treatment for hostages held in Gaza, following the emergence of disturbing videos showing two of them in visibly emaciated condition.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the prime minister's office on Sunday, Netanyahu spoke with Julien Lerisson, the ICRC’s regional coordinator, and urged the organisation to intervene in delivering life-saving aid to Israeli captives.

"The prime minister requested his involvement in providing food to our hostages and ensuring their immediate medical treatment," the statement read.

The ICRC said it was "appalled by the harrowing videos" and reiterated its demand to be granted access to all hostages still held in Gaza.

Disturbing footage sparks outrage The appeal came after the release of the videos in recent days by Hamas. The footage showed hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David appearing weak and severely malnourished. In one particularly disturbing clip, David is seen digging what he claims is his own grave—stirring national outrage and intensifying calls for a truce.

Advertisement

Israeli authorities have confirmed that 49 hostages remain in Gaza, 27 of whom are believed to be dead. The hostages were among the 251 people abducted during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 cross-border attack that left 1,219 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.