Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hezbollah for Golan Heights attack that killed 12 children: ‘Will pay heavy price’

Israel's military said Hezbollah fired the rocket from Lebanon, hitting a football pitch in the Druze town of Majdal Shams and killing the youngsters, who were between 10 and 20 years old. The initial toll reported was 11, but a 12th victim later died. Another 18 youths were wounded in the attack, said the emergency services. However, Hezbollah rushed to deny any role.

"Hezbollah will pay a heavy price, the kind it has thus far not paid," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah, according to a statement from his office.

The office of Netanyahu, who was on a visit to the United States, said he would cut short his trip by several hours, without specifying when he would return. It said he will convene the security Cabinet after arriving.

The Israeli military's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, called it the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that sparked the war in Gaza. He said 20 others were wounded.

“There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Channel 12. “We are nearing the moment in which we face an all-out war.”

Hezbollah denies responsibility Hezbollah chief spokesman Mohammed Afif told AP that the group “categorically denies carrying out an attack on Majdal Shams.” It is unusual for Hezbollah to deny an attack.

The strike at the soccer field, just before sunset, followed earlier cross-border violence on Saturday, when Hezbollah said three of its fighters were killed, without specifying where. Israel’s military said its air force targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in the border village of Kfar Kila, adding that militants were inside at the time.