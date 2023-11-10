Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Thursday rejected a five-day ceasefire deal with Palestinian military groups in the Gaza Strip , according to a report published by The Guardian, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. This came in exchange for releasing some hostages held early in the war.

However, other sources indicated that the negotiations started prior to the Israeli ground invasion which resumed after October 27 and Netanyahu took a tough line on proposals involving a ceasefire in return for hostages.

After fighters from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Gaza-based organizations crossed the reinforced border fence dividing the area from Israeli towns and kibbutzim, an estimated 240 people were taken hostage.

Families of those detained in Gaza staged a demonstration outside of Netanyahu's home earlier this week, demonstrating the growing public outrage and demands that Israel give hostage talks top priority.

The original deal involved freeing children, women, the elderly, and sick people in exchange for a five-day ceasefire, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden informed that Israel has agreed to allow a 4-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations in the Gaza Strip. However, some reports have suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the claim.

Some 80,000 people fled northern Gaza on Thursday as Israeli forces intensified their attack against Hamas militants in the region. Israel claimed its forces captured a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza after a 10-hour battle yesterday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 10,818. The ministry said the figure includes 4,412 children and 2,198 women.

Gaza officials said Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday. It stated that 18 of Gaza's 35 hospitals and 40 other health centers were out of service either due to damage from bombardment or lack of fuel.

The Israel-Hamas war will push millions of Palestinians into poverty, a UN report on the conflict's possible long-term impacts warned.

The gross domestic product shrank 4% in the West Bank and Gaza in the war’s first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty.

If the war continues for a second month, the UN projects that the Palestinian gross domestic product, which was $20.4 billion before the war, will drop by 8.4%. That’s a loss of $1.7 billion. And if the conflict lasts a third month, Palestinian GDP will drop by 12%, with losses of $2.5 billion and more than 660,000 people pushed into poverty.

