Israeli PM Netanyahu rejects five-day ‘ceasefire-hostages’ deal with Gaza. What does it include?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Thursday rejected a five-day ceasefire deal with Palestinian military groups in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published by The Guardian, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. This came in exchange for releasing some hostages held early in the war.