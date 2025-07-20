Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation after food poisoning, to rest for three days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suffering from food poisoning and will continue to carry out his duties while resting at home for the next three days.

A Reuters report, which quoted the PM's office, said that the 75-year-old PM fell ill overnight and was found to be suffering from intestinal inflammation and dehydration, for which he is receiving intravenous fluids.

“In accordance with his doctors' instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will manage state affairs from there,” his office added.

Concerns after Netanyahu missed Cabinet meet The Israeli PM had missed the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday after which his office released a statement that he was unwell. His condition was declared good after further testing, his office said.

The Times of Israel quoted his office as saying, “In accordance with his doctors’ instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will conduct state affairs from there.”

Past health scares for Israeli PM Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker in 2023 and last December he had his prostate removed after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, the report said.

A week before his heart surgery, Netanyahu had been hospitalised for what he had said at the time was dehydration. Doctors subsequently revealed that the prime minister has had a heart conduction problem for years.

A medical report released in January 2023, the last shared with the public, said Netanyahu was in a “completely normal state of health,” that his pacemaker was working correctly and that there was no evidence of heart arrhythmia or any other problematic conditions.