Israeli PM Netanyahu Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during their White House meeting.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of their meeting, Netanyahu said Israel was working with the United States to find countries who would give Palestinians a better future.

"He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other," Netanyahu said at a dinner with Trump at the White House.



Trump hosted Netanyahu for White House talks on Monday, while Israeli officials held indirect negotiations with Hamas aimed at securing a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

This marked Trump’s third in-person meeting with Netanyahu since resuming office in January. It also followed closely on the heels of US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, launched in support of Israeli military actions. Shortly after, Trump helped broker a ceasefire that ended the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.