Israeli President urges Elon Musk to combat anti-Semitism on X, says ‘he has huge role to play in…’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog tells Elon Musk that he has a huge role to play in combating anti-Semitism on his social media platform, which has been accused of spreading hate speech.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday told Elon Musk that the tech mogul has "a huge role to play" in combating anti-Semitism, which his social media platform is accused of spreading, according to AFP reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message