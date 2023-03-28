Home / News / World /  Israeli Protests Abate After Netanyahu Suspends Judicial Overhaul
Back

Israeli Protests Abate After Netanyahu Suspends Judicial Overhaul

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:55 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
EDS NOTE: Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Netanyahu has delayed his contentious judicial overhaul plan after a wave of mass protests. The Israeli leader said said he wanted to avoid civil war by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents. AP/PTI(AP03_28_2023_000003A) (AP)Premium
EDS NOTE: Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Netanyahu has delayed his contentious judicial overhaul plan after a wave of mass protests. The Israeli leader said said he wanted to avoid civil war by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents. AP/PTI(AP03_28_2023_000003A) (AP)

Demonstrators disperse after divisive plan’s progress through parliament was halted

Calm returned to Israeli cities Tuesday and protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul dispersed after the premier agreed to suspend the controversial plan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered to host compromise talks between the two sides.

