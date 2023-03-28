Israeli Protests Abate After Netanyahu Suspends Judicial Overhaul

Israeli Protests Abate After Netanyahu Suspends Judicial Overhaul3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Demonstrators disperse after divisive plan’s progress through parliament was halted
Calm returned to Israeli cities Tuesday and protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul dispersed after the premier agreed to suspend the controversial plan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered to host compromise talks between the two sides.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×