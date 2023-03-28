Israeli Protests Abate After Netanyahu Suspends Judicial Overhaul
Demonstrators disperse after divisive plan’s progress through parliament was halted
Calm returned to Israeli cities Tuesday and protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul dispersed after the premier agreed to suspend the controversial plan and Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered to host compromise talks between the two sides.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Sunday and Monday after Mr. Netanyahu fired his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, for calling to delay passing the first part of the government’s plan to weaken Israel’s judiciary. The country’s largest labor union had called a general strike that grounded flights and closed banks and government offices.
Mr. Netanyahu said on Monday evening that he would halt the overhaul’s progress through Israel’s parliament, or Knesset, for at least a month. He said that his coalition still intended to pass the legislation when the Knesset returns from its recess in late April, but that the delay was necessary to prevent political violence.
“I will give a genuine opportunity for genuine dialogue," Mr. Netanyahu said. “One way or another, we will bring about a reform that returns the balance that has been lost between branches of government."
In the aftermath of Mr. Netanyahu’s decision to delay the legislation, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said that the Israeli premier would be invited to the White House “quite soon," after the coming Passover holiday, which ends in mid-April.
“Obviously dates haven’t been set yet. But there’s no question that the prime minister will come and see President Biden," Mr. Nides told Israel’s Army Radio.
The judicial overhaul plan has divided the country, sparked concern from key allies such as the U.S. and caused thousands of military reservists to say they will refuse to serve should the laws pass. Political analysts have warned that the country could be heading toward a constitutional crisis that could pit the courts against the Knesset.
Both Mr. Netanyahu and opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz said they would be willing to negotiate a potential compromise on the overhaul in the coming month.
For over a month, Mr. Herzog has sought to mediate talks between coalition members, political opponents of the overhaul and legal scholars in an attempt to reach a compromise on the plan. Israel’s president occupies a ceremonial role meant to stand above party politics.
“This is the time to begin a sincere, serious and responsible dialogue that will urgently calm the waters and lower the flames," Mr. Herzog said on Monday night.
Mr. Lapid and Mr. Gantz both nominated negotiating teams to represent their parties should the negotiations convene at Mr. Herzog’s official residence in Jerusalem. Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party has yet to announce who would represent it at the compromise talks.
While Mr. Netanyahu’s speech last night appeared to calm some corners of the protest movement, other leaders called for resistance to continue until the overhaul was quashed entirely.
“The dangerous coup legislation must be shelved. Netanyahu isn’t shelving them, he’s buying time at the expense of our democracy," said Merav Michaeli, who leads the center-left Labor party.
Some protests were still set to continue despite Mr. Netanyahu’s announcement. A group of antioverhaul activists said they planned on holding a demonstration in downtown Tel Aviv on Saturday night for the 13th consecutive week. A group of military reservists planned a rally on Tuesday at a junction near the city of Netanya.
The crisis appears to have hurt the prime minister’s popularity. In spot opinion polls taken on Monday, Mr. Netanyahu’s opponents surged to a majority of seats in the 120-member Israeli Parliament. Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party, meanwhile, dwindled from 32 to 25 mandates in a poll published by Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.
The Israeli shekel, which dropped during the crisis surrounding the judicial overhaul, rose in value by 1.4% on Tuesday to 3.53 NIS to the dollar.
Mr. Netanyahu could still choose to push forward with the judicial overhaul amid a blame game with the opposition over who torpedoed the possibility of compromise, said Yohanan Plesner, who directs the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank.
“But if that ensues, the protests will ensue accordingly—and we’ll be back to the same point we were in a couple of days ago," Mr. Plesner said.