Israeli retaliatory air strikes target Hamas in Gaza, Lebanon

- The tensions between Israel and Hamas have increased following police raids at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week.
Israel carried out airstrikes in Lebanon and Gaza in response to alleged rocket attacks from Hamas on Friday.
The Israeli military targeted several sites in Gaza, including tunnels and weapons manufacturing facilities, as well as an anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, Reuters reported.
The tensions between Israel and Hamas have increased following police raids at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week.
In response to alleged rocket attacks from Hamas, Israel launched airstrikes on targets in both Gaza and southern Lebanon on Friday. The military stated that it had hit Hamas targets in southern Lebanon, and residents in the area of the Rashidiyeh refugee camp reported hearing three loud blasts.
According to two Lebanese security sources, the strike hit a small structure on farmland near the area from which the rockets had been launched. However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties resulting from the attack.
"Israel's response, tonight and later, will exact a significant price from our enemies," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following a security cabinet meeting.
The strikes came in response to rocket attacks from Lebanon towards northern Israeli areas, which Israeli officials blamed on Hamas. The military said 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon, of which 25 were intercepted by air defence systems. It was the biggest such attack since 2006, when Israel fought a war with the heavily armed Hezbollah movement.
Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, prompting a response of rocket fire from Hamas militants. Sirens were heard in Israeli towns and cities in bordering areas, but no serious casualties were reported.
The exchange of fire occurred amid increasing tensions over Israeli police raids at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem during Ramadan, which coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday this year.
"We hold the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the grave escalation and the flagrant aggression against the Gaza Strip and for the consequences that will bring onto the region," Hamas said in a statement.
Although Israel blamed Hamas for Thursday's attack, which took place as Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh was visiting Lebanon, security experts said Hezbollah, the powerful Shi'ite group which helps Israel's main enemy Iran project its power across the region, must have given its permission.
"It's not Hezbollah shooting, but it's hard to believe that Hezbollah didn't know about it," Tamir Hayman, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, said on Twitter.
“A second factor is grounded in the internal situation in Israel over the judicial reform, which we alerted endangers Israel’s national security. Israel’s enemies will not take advantage of its internal situation for a premeditated attack that could unite the Israeli society, they will not hesitate to take advantage of an explosive catalyst like the recent events on the Temple Mount," added Tamir Hayman.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement condemning any military operations from its territory that threatened stability but there was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.
Earlier on Thursday, before the rockets were fired, senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said any infringement on Al-Aqsa "will inflame the entire region".
UNIFIL, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, said it had been in contact with the parties and said both sides had said they did not seek war but it said the situation risked escalation.
"We urge all parties to cease all actions across the Blue Line now," it said, referring to the frontier demarcation between the two countries.
On Friday, Palestinian factions in Lebanon, who have a presence in the refugee camps, fired rockets at Israel. This is not the first time such sporadic rocket fire has been launched, but the border area has largely been quiet since the 2006 war with Hezbollah.
In response to the rocket attacks, Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza, which further escalated tensions.
The U.S. State Department issued a statement condemning the rocket launches from both Lebanon and Gaza and supported Israel's right to defend itself.
On Friday, Palestinian factions in Lebanon fired rockets at Israel. These factions have a presence in the refugee camps and have sporadically fired on Israel in the past.
However, the border area has been largely peaceful since the 2006 war with Hezbollah.
In response to the rocket attacks, Israel carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza, which further escalated tensions in the region.
The U.S. State Department issued a statement condemning the rocket launches from both Lebanon and Gaza and affirmed Israel's right to defend itself.
Furthermore, Israeli police were filmed beating worshippers during raids to remove groups of young men who had barricaded themselves inside the mosque.
The Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City is Islam's third holiest site, where hundreds of thousands pray during Ramadan. Known to Jews as Temple Mount, the location of the two biblical Jewish temples, it is also Judaism's most sacred site, although non-Muslims are not allowed to pray there.
There has been widespread anger among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza over the police actions as well as condemnation from across the Arab world.
Late on Thursday, police said there were also disturbances in a number of Arab cities in Israel itself, including Umm el-Fahem, Sakhnin and Nazareth.
The worsening security situation adds a further complication for Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government, which has faced mass protests over its now-suspended plans to curb the powers of the Supreme Court.
However, opposition leader Yair Lapid said the government could count on cross-party support following the rocket attack and Netanyahu said Israelis stood behind the security forces.
"The internal debate in Israel will not prevent us from taking action against them wherever and whenever necessary. All of us, without exception, are united on this," Netanyahu said.
The Israeli military said mortar shells were also fired across the border.
Amid fears that the confrontation could spiral further following a year of rising Israeli-Palestinian violence, the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss the crisis.
"It's going to be important for everyone to do what they can to calm tensions," U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, told reporters on his way into the meeting.
Thursday's attack followed a number of rocket launches towards Israel from Gaza, most of which were intercepted. Israel responded to the launches with airstrikes on sites linked to Hamas, which it holds responsible for any attacks from the blockaded coastal strip.
