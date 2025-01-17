After a brief delay, Israel's security cabinet on Friday, January 17, has recommended approving a ceasefire and hostage return deal for Gaza, ending over 400 days long war with the Palestinians. The ceasefire was recommended even as heavy airstrikes continue in Gaza, killing 101 including women and children. A full cabinet meeting is expected to take place later on Friday to give final ratification to the agreement, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said is expected to take effect on Sunday, with the release of the first hostages.

If successful, the ceasefire would bring an end to the conflict between Hamas and Israeli forces, which has devastated much of densely populated Gaza, claimed over 46,000 lives, and forced repeated displacement of the enclave's pre-war population of 2.3 million.

As the ceasefire talks continue to happen, Israeli warplanes kept up heavy strikes in Gaza. The Civil Emergency Service said that at least 101 Palestinians, including 58 women and children, had been killed since the deal was announced on Wednesday.

THE CEASEFIRE DEAL During the six-week first phase of the three-stage deal, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women (both soldiers and civilians), children, and men over 50.

In return, Israel will release all Palestinian women and children under 19 currently detained in Israeli jails by the end of this phase. The total number of Palestinians freed will depend on the number of hostages released and is expected to range between 990 and 1,650, comprising men, women, and children.

Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the prime minister was informed of the negotiations on a deal to release the hostages.