Israeli strikes deliberately targeted Gaza homes at night, with families present, reveals report
Investigative report reveals Israel used AI tool 'Lavender' with 10% error rate to identify bombing targets in Gaza, leading to thousands of civilian deaths. Israeli military denies using AI to predict terrorists.
Israel-Gaza war: As the death toll of Palestinians near 33,000, a whistle-blower account from inside Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that Israeli army “systematically attacked" targets in their homes, usually at night when entire families were present.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message