‘Israeli strikes endangered us more’: Freed hostage says Israel doesn’t grasp their ordeal

A former Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldier, recently freed from Hamas captivity under a ceasefire-hostage deal that lasted for nearly two months, delivered a heartbreaking account of her ordeal. She said it was Israel’s own relentless airstrikes that put her life in the greatest danger.

Naama Levy said Israel has “no idea” what its hostages truly endure – alone, terrified, and caught in the crossfire of its military campaign.

During a weekly rally in Tel Aviv, Naama Levy said, “At first you hear the whistles, you pray that it won’t fall on us, and then – the explosions, a noise so loud that it paralyzes the body, and the ground shakes.”

“Every time, I was sure that this was the end of me. It was one of the scariest things I experienced there and that’s also what endangered me more than anything. She said once the house she was held captive in partially collapsed due to the Israeli strike.

“That was my reality. It’s their reality now.”

She said, “There are hostages who hear those whistles and explosions, they’re there trembling with fear. They have nowhere to run, only to pray and cling to the walls with a terrible feeling of helplessness.”

Earlier, she had also urged President Donald Trump to secure the release of all remaining captives. “Mr President, you achieve what many thought was impossible. You led the deal that brought 38 hostages, including me, home. We, the survivors, know you are a decisive and irreplaceable force saving lives... but the work is not yet done,” she said.

Naama Levy, whose violent capture during the unprecedented Hamas attack in 2023 was broadcast live, described being treated “not as a human being, but as a trophy” while in captivity.