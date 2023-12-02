Israeli strikes Gaza after truce collapse, 136 still held hostage. All you need to know
Over the past week, Hamas has released 80 Israeli women, children, and teenagers as part of a truce agreement, bringing the total number of captives released during the pause in hostilities to 105. However, 136 hostages are still being held by Palestinian militants.
