Israeli strikes hit Syria’s navy, military arsenals
SummaryThe strikes targeted military assets as part of Israel’s campaign to destroy weapons left behind by Bashar al-Assad’s military.
TEL AVIV—Israel targeted Syria’s naval and other military assets overnight as part of its campaign to destroy weapons left behind by the country’s military following the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad.
