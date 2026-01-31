Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 30 Palestinians ahead of Rafah border reopening; Hamas reacts

At least 30 Palestinians, including several children, were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Saturday, hospitals said. The toll is one of the deadliest since the October ceasefire and came a day after Israel accused Hamas of violating the truce. The strikes occurred a day before the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border is scheduled to reopen in Gaza’s southernmost city.

The attacks struck multiple locations, including an apartment building in Gaza City and a tent camp in Khan Younis, according to hospital officials who received the victims, reported AP. Among those killed were two women and six children from two separate families. A police station was targeted in an airstrike in Gaza City, killing at least 14 people and injuring others, Shifa Hospital director Mohamed Abu Selmiya mentioned.

What did Hamas say? Hamas described Saturday’s strikes as “a renewed flagrant violation” and called on the United States and other mediating countries to pressure Israel to halt them.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim, questioning the legitimacy of the international body proposed by the Trump administration to oversee Gaza took to X and said, “All available indicators suggest that we are dealing with a ‘Board of War', not a ‘Board of Peace'."

Rafah crossing reopening All border crossings into the territory, aside from those with Israel, have been shut for nearly the entire war. Palestinians view Rafah as a critical lifeline for tens of thousands who require medical care outside Gaza, where much of the health infrastructure has been damaged.

The initially limited reopening of the crossing would represent the first significant step in the second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10. Other unresolved challenges include demilitarising the territory after nearly 20 years of Hamas control and establishing a new governing authority to manage reconstruction.

Egypt, one of the mediators in the ceasefire talks, condemned the Israeli strikes in a statement issued in the “strongest terms,” warning they pose “a direct threat to the political course” of the truce. Qatar, another mediator, described the strikes as a “dangerous escalation” and asserted their ongoing strikes pose a “direct threat” to the political process.

Also Read | Israel quietly backs new Gaza militias fighting Hamas

Meanwhile, as of Friday, Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that at least 520 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began. The ministry, which operates under the Hamas-led government, keeps detailed casualty data that UN agencies and independent experts generally regard as credible.