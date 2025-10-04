Israeli strikes kill 7 just hours after Donald Trump tells Netanyahu to ‘stop bombing’ Gaza

Israel has carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City, killing at least seven Palestinians, despite US President Donald Trump urging the country to halt its bombardment. The escalation comes after Hamas submitted its response to Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

What did Hamas agree to in Trump’s plan? Hamas has indicated its willingness to hand over administration of the Gaza Strip to Palestinian technocrats and release all Israeli captives. In its response, the group did not address the crucial issue of disarmament but said it was prepared to “immediately enter” peace negotiations through mediators.

In a video address following Hamas’s statement, President Trump expressed optimism:

“I believe Hamas is ready for a lasting peace,” he said, calling on Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza.”

Why did the strikes continue despite Trump’s appeal? Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal described the overnight violence:

“It was a very violent night, during which the [Israeli army] carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump’s call to halt the bombing.”

Basal added that 20 homes were destroyed. Hospitals reported casualties from the strikes. Gaza City’s Baptist Hospital received victims from a strike in the Tuffah neighbourhood, including four dead and several wounded. Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis reported that two children were killed and eight people wounded in a drone strike on a tent in a camp for displaced people.

The Israeli army has warned Palestinians not to return to Gaza City, calling it a “dangerous combat zone.”

“Urgent Announcement and Warning to All Residents of the Gaza Strip. The area located north of Wadi Gaza remains a dangerous combat zone. Staying in this area poses a significant risk, and therefore Rashid Street remains open for you to move south,” an army spokesperson said on X.

“For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas of Defence Army forces’ operations anywhere in the Strip – even in its south.”

How are other countries reacting to Hamas’s response? Pakistan welcomed Hamas’s partial acceptance of Trump’s plan as “a welcome step.” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar tweeted:

“This must now result in an immediate ceasefire, end to Palestinian suffering, ensure hostages release, and allow free flow of humanitarian aid. Israel MUST immediately stop its attacks.”

Canada also praised Hamas’s response. Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on X:

“Canada welcomes commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages, living and deceased. We stand ready to support the sustained, unimpeded, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza,” he added, thanking Trump for his “essential leadership.”