Israeli strikes kill 8 in Lebanon, a day after Trump says Tel Aviv, Hezbollah agreed to scale back fighting

Tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East as the Israeli military launched drone strikes in Lebanon on Tuesday (local time), killing at least eight people, including a father and his two children.

The development came after Tel Aviv reported attacks from Hezbollah overnight toward Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon and civilians in Israel. On Monday, Israel threatened to strike Beirut's suburbs, causing panic in the Lebanese capital as thousands fled. According to reports, Israeli forces are now making their deepest incursion into Lebanon in 26 years; however, Beirut has been mostly spared, AP reported.

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Israel-Hezbollah continue attacks On Tuesday, Beirut's state-run National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone strike hit a car on the road linking the town of Marjayoun with the city of Nabatiyeh. A drone strike on the village of Jibchit killed two Syrians who worked at a plant nursery, the agency reported, while another on the nearby village of Toul killed two people. A third strike hit a car near the village of Harouf, killing one person. The Israeli military said it wasn't aware of any Israeli strikes in that area. The Lebanese Army stated that two of its soldiers were slightly wounded after a separate drone targeted them on a road outside the city.

NNA also reported that an Israeli airstrike on Monday killed six people in the southern village of Marwaniyeh.

The Iran-backed group said on Tuesday that its fighters launched anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops who were pushing into the southern village of Hadatha, about 7 kilometers (4 miles) from the Israeli border. Sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel, the military said in a statement, adding that “a suspicious aerial target" was identified in the area in which Israeli soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon, but that no injuries were reported.

Trump says Israel-Hezbollah agree to dial back fighting Earlier on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump said Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah agreed to dial back fighting and added that he spoke with both sides and that they agreed "all shooting will stop” after Iran signaled that Israel's intensifying military operations in Lebanon could derail efforts to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and communication with Hezbollah, Trump said that "there will be no Troops going to Beirut." But there was little change, with Israel and Hezbollah continuing the intensity of attacks.

Also Read | Trump Explodes At Netanyahu As Iran Issues Chilling Warning To Israel

Israel defends strike During a defense conference on Tuesday, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Tel Aviv has previously refrained from attacking Beirut out of deference to negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which wants a ceasefire deal in the Iran war to end fighting in Lebanon, too.

But Netanyahu informed Trump in a phone call late Monday that Israel will attack Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah continues targeting northern Israel, Katz said.

More talks set for Tuesday According to reports, a second round of talks between Israel and Lebanon is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, where Lebanese negotiators will seek a full ceasefire that will prevent future attacks. The talks that began in April were the first in over three decades between the countries, which have no formal diplomatic relations. Hezbollah, which has rejected direct talks, is counting on pressure from Iran.

Fighting in Lebanon hinders US-Iran peace talks progress The fighting in Lebanon presents a major obstacle to the emerging deal to extend the ceasefire in the Iran war. Despite a Washington-brokered ceasefire reached in April, Israel and Hezbollah have continued to exchange strikes after Israel targeted areas in Lebanon, saying it was acting in self-defense.

Earlier on Monday, Tehran's semi-official Tasnim news agency stated that the Islamic Republic is suspending talks with Washington and cited Israel's actions in Lebanon. It said, "Given the continuation of the Israeli regime’s attacks in Lebanon, and considering that Lebanon had been one of the preconditions for a ceasefire — which has now been violated on all fronts, including Lebanon — the Iranian negotiating team is suspending ‘talks and exchanges of texts through mediators.'”

Also Read | Iran suspends peace talks with the US over Israel's military action in Lebanon

Additionally, the Islamic Republic called for the immediate halt of Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon, along with the Israeli army's full withdrawal from Beirut, the agency reported, adding that “until Iran’s and the resistance’s position on these matters is satisfied, there will be no negotiations.”

The latest round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has killed 3,433 people in Lebanon and displaced more than one million people. According to Netanyahu’s office, at least 27 Israeli soldiers and a defense contractor have been killed in or near southern Lebanon.

However, it remains to be seen if there will be any progress on the ground and whether the ceasefire, which reportedly only exists on paper, will actually be implemented.